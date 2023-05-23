Aditya Singh Rajput's Mom Inconsolable In Hospital; Cops Found 2 Injury Marks; Post-Mortem Underway

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s mother was on Tuesday clicked arriving at a hospital in Mumbai to collect her son’s mortal remains. Aditya was found dead in his home in Mumbai on May 22. The actor’s mother was inconsolable as she reached the hospital along with her family members.

The actor’s post-mortem is underway at the hospital. According to a statement, issued by Aditya Singh Rajput’s family, the actor’s last rites will be performed today at 12:30 pm.

A friend discovered Aditya Singh Rajput in an unconscious state in his bathroom and rushed him to a hospital, where the actor was declared dead on arrival. Senior inspector Mohan Patil said that Aditya had been unwell for the last few days, but he refused to take any medicine.

“Rajput woke up around 11 am and ate parathas for breakfast and had not been feeling well since. Around 2.30 pm, he told the house help who stayed with him to make some khichadi for lunch. He again complained of feeling nauseous and went to the bathroom. A few minutes later, the house help heard a thud and called out for help,” Patil was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Police officials found two injury marks on Aditya’s body - a bump on the back of his head and a cut on his left ear.

The Mumbai police has recorded statements of three people in the Aditya Singh Rajput death case - his domestic help, private doctor and watchman.

While some unverified reports have claimed Aditya Singh Rajput died due to alleged drug overdose, the Mumbai police has said that it is currently probing the matter. When asked about the reports of alleged drug overdose, DCP KrishnaKant Upadhyay said, “We are investigating exactly what has happened. So we will update once we get the necessary details."