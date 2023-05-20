CHANGE LANGUAGE
After Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora To Quit GHKKPM Too? Know Here

May 20, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to undergo a leap of 20 years. (Credits : Instagram)

Aishwarya Sharma, known for her portrayal of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, recently announced her departure from the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, has garnered immense love from fans since its inception and currently stands as one of the most successful shows on TV with impressive ratings. The show has undergone several storyline changes in recent months, including the entry of Harshad Arora as Dr Satya Adhikari and the exit of Aishwarya Sharma aka Patralekha, all of which have contributed to its soaring TRPs. However, now some reports have emerged suggesting that the GHKKPM show might take a dramatic 20-year leap with lead actors Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Harshad Arora bidding farewell to their characters.

A source close to India Forums suggests that the storyline would then shift its focus to the grown-up versions of Vinu and Saavi. It’s important to note that no official confirmation has been made regarding these speculations.

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma marked her exit from the show, leaving fans and co-stars saddened. Shortly after the news spread online, her husband and co-star on the show, Neil Bhatt, took to Instagram to express his heartfelt message for her. “The beginning that we didn’t know it would give us, it’s no secret I’ll miss working with you bache but I’m happy and hopeful for your future. My feelings are indescribable, God bless you my love and just do what you do best “ENTERTAIN” my lifetime subscription of fun, laughter and love," he wrote on social media.

    Currently, Aishwarya is busy filming for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in Cape Town, South Africa, embarking on an exciting new adventure.

    Since its inception in 2020, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gained a significant following and become a beloved choice among fans. The show is loosely based on a Bengali daily soap called Kusum Dola. The ongoing storyline of GHKKPM centres around Satya, Sai, and Virat. In the latest episode, an incident occurred where Amba mocked Sai for wearing a saree gifted to her by her ex-husband, Virat, during the Vat Savitri puja. However, Satya supported Sai in this situation. Later, during the puja, when the women were instructed to close their eyes and think about their husbands, Sai closed her eyes and found herself thinking about Virat instead of Satya. Her thoughts drifted to the Vat Savitri puja she had performed with Virat the previous year.

