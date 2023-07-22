Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo Actress Ratan Raajputh Caught In Hidden C-Grade Film Industry Web Casting Couch

Ratan Raajputh is a well-known TV celebrity. She became a household name with her phenomenal performance as Laali in the show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. But the journey in the entertainment industry was not as easy as it might seem. The actress struggled tirelessly during her initial days and survived many vices that prevailed in the industry. In the latest interview, she recalled the time when she came face-to-face with people who produced C-grade films.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Ratan Raajputh said that she uncovered a hidden industry that produces C-grade films, which few people discuss as much as the casting couch experience. She revealed that she was almost caught in its web and that there was a chance that her private recordings would have been publicized on the internet, but thankfully, she could avert this situation.

The actress shared, “These people have a gang, and there’s also a big director, and everything is happening around him. I don’t know what this big director was doing there and what was his involvement, but I feel personally he shouldn’t have been there." She also added that the director is still working in the industry.

Further in the interview, she expressed that this experience ‘still bothers her’. Ratan Raajputh stated that one must have the courage to not succumb to such compromising situations in their career. Ratan mentioned that she felt regret that she could not stand up to herself at the time and felt weak and unable to protect herself. Now, the actress feels that she is bold enough to speak openly about her struggles. Ratan also added that as one archives success, the behaviour of people in the industry starts to change.

Recently, Ratan Raajputh opened up about facing the casting couch. In this interview, she narrated the entire incident about how her drink was spiked. She mentioned that it was during an audition in a hotel in Oshiwara, that the coordinator praised her performance and insisted she have a cold drink. She was also directed to a different audition location later. However, the actress stated that she became doubtful and eventually left the place.

Meanwhile, during the chat, she also stated that she was away from the industry due to a medical condition, but she has recovered a lot and is willing to look for work in the coming year. She is currently working as a vlogger and influencer. The actress began her career in 2006 with the show Raavan and has since appeared in a number of television series.