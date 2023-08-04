Aishwarya Khare Wore 20 Kg Lehenga For Bhagya Lakshmi's Episode: 'Took Me 1.5 Hours To Get Ready'

The highly anticipated series, Bhagya Lakshmi, starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, has been creating buzz ever since its premiere. Aishwarya Khare’s portrayal as a beautiful bride in one of the recent episodes has become a major talking point. Little did many know that achieving this radiant bridal look came with its own set of challenges. The gorgeous lehenga she wore weighed around 20 kilograms. Pictures from the set showcased her wearing a magnificent golden lehenga, perfectly paired with an exquisite bridal jewellery set.

The golden and red lehenga, paired with a striking green and white necklace adorned with a touch of pink, along with a maang tikka and a nose ring, created a mesmerising bridal look for Aishwarya Khare. Despite the challenges posed by the weight of the outfit, Aishwarya managed to carry herself with grace and also delivered an outstanding performance throughout the episode.

According to a report in ETimes, Aishwarya Khare said, “Getting into a bridal look always makes me happy, and this time when we were finalizing my look along with the stylist and creative of our show, I gave my set of inputs as I wanted my look to stand out. I must say that they were accommodating, and I am really happy to see how the look turned out in the end. I am wearing a proper red and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence, which I think looks absolutely stunning on me."

Further, Aishwarya revealed that she had not anticipated the weight of the outfit. The 20-kg lehenga proved to be challenging to move around in, particularly during Mumbai’s rainy season, but she still enjoyed shooting in it. Adding to the load was her statement necklace, weighing about 5 to 6 kilograms. She even revealed that it took her nearly 1 and a half hours to get into this bridal look. Despite the difficulties, the actress had fun shooting the entire sequence.

The television show, Bhagya Lakshmi recently completed two years of its telecast. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aishwarya Khare expressed her immense happiness and gratitude for completing the milestone. She said, “I cannot express in words how happy and grateful I am today. My journey as Lakshmi has been nothing more than a rollercoaster ride, the last 2 years were filled with lots of love and emotions. This show has given me loads of love and honestly, I have been blessed with the best set of actors who are not just my co-stars but also my family now."

In today’s television landscape, sustaining audience interest throughout the week is challenging, but the unwavering love from their fans makes all the hard work worthwhile. Aishwarya acknowledged that reaching this milestone wouldn’t have been possible without continuous support from the audience.

Bhagya Lakshmi featuring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare has captured the hearts of Indian Television viewers, becoming one of the most adored shows. The inaugural episode aired on August 3 and quickly climbed the TRP charts, securing a spot in the top 10 within just a few weeks.

Besides her role in Bhagya Lakshmi, Aishwarya Khare has been active in the industry since 2014 and has worked on various projects including an appearance in Naagin 5, where she portrayed the character of Meera Sharma.