Aishwarya Sakhuja Bids Farewell To Junooniyatt, Says 'I Promise To Come Soon'

The viewers of the show Junooniyatt were treated to an unexpected surprise when Aishwarya Sakhuja joined the show’s ensemble. Stepping into the shoes of Dr Pari Ahuja, a voice therapist for Jahaan, Aishwarya Sakhuja mesmerized audiences with her exceptional performance. Though her time on the show has come to an end, Aishwarya Sakhuja’s presence left an indelible mark on Junooniyatt. She took to social media to thank the entire cast and crew for creating a truly unforgettable experience. Fans were not only captivated by her talent but also thrilled by the exclusive behind-the-scenes moments she shared.

Along with the pictures, Aishwarya Sakhuja wrote, “And the journey as Pari has come to an end… Yes, it was a small one and honestly, when Ravi Dubey called me up a few weeks ago and told me in for a small appearance there was no way I could say no. We go back to our Sassural days. A few days in Chandigarh and I’m back but I am happy that all of you showered Pari with so much love! I promise to come soon with something exciting so stay tuned."

As soon as the actress shared the post online, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed how much they will miss her presence. One of the users wrote, “We will miss you… Your entry was impactful, your and Jahan’s practice session banter was very cute.” Another user wrote, “Hope to see you and Ankit back someday again together you guys will kill it together. Good luck for your future projects.” One more user added, “You rocked the role and captured hearts despite playing a small role in very few days. All the best for your future endeavours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sakhuja (@ash4sak)

Aishwarya was on a hiatus from television for a few years. She gained recognition for her roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2 and Chandrashekhar. While her most recent TV appearance was in Yeh Hai Chahatein two years ago, one of her most cherished on-screen partnerships was with Ravi Dubey in the TV series Saas Bina Sasural, thirteen years ago. Portraying a newly married couple, their on-screen chemistry not only captivated the audience but also fostered a close and affectionate friendship off-screen.

Since its inception, the show Junooniyatt has held viewers captive. The show features Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig, and Neha Rana in prominent roles. Junooniyatt is a poignant story that revolves around music, love, emotions, and passion. It airs on COLORS from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.