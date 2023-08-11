Aishwarya Sharma And Neil Bhatt's Dance On Kaavaalaa From Rajinikanth's Jailer Is Pure Entertainment

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been enchanting their fans and followers with snapshots from their picturesque holiday in the Maldives. The couple has been generously sharing breathtaking glimpses of their tropical escape. In a recent highlight, Aishwarya posted a dance video with Neil on the popular Kaavaalaa from Rajinikanth’s Jailer. This entertaining and humorous video is quickly gaining attention.

In the clip, Neil and Aishwarya can be seen channelling their inner dance aficionados while taking on the now-famous Kaavaalaa dance trend. Dressed in perfectly coordinated white outfits, the couple exudes energy and enthusiasm as they groove to the catchy beats of the hit song.

But what really sets their rendition apart is the funny twist they added to the routine. Just as the viewers were enjoying their well-executed dance, Neil and Aishwarya break into an unexpected move that left fans in splits. The playful twist left social media abuzz with laughter as fans shared their amusement in the comment section. One fan expressed, “Can’t stop laughing!" Another fan summed up their sentiments stating, “Superb!"

In another series of videos, Aishwarya shared some enjoyable moments from the trip. In the caption, Aishwarya wished Neil on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday my Crazy Half love you so much my Lion my and my enjoy your day that too with me because I am always there with you Love you bubu."

Aishwarya is currently a contestant on the popular Colors TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Throughout the course of the show, she has garnered significant attention not only for fearlessly tackling the daring stunt-related challenges but also for her refreshingly frank and outspoken personality. As per the latest buzz, rumours suggest that she might be among the finalists of the intense competition.

Speaking of their love story, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma started dating during the shooting of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt played the role of Virat Chavan, while Aishwarya played the role of Pakhi in the series. The couple tied the knot on November 30, 2021, in a grand ceremony held in the enchanting city of Ujjain.