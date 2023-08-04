Aishwarya Sharma Is A Total Water Baby And Pics From Maldives Vacation Are Proof

Currently in the limelight for her presence in the TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, popular actress Aishwarya Sharma is enjoying her time vacationing away in the Maldives with her husband and former co-star, Neil Bhatt. Both actors have been regularly updating their social media profiles with alluring photos from their trip.

A series of photos and videos Aishwarya posted on her Instagram proves that she is a total water baby. In the first photo, Aishwayat is basking in the sun while she rocks her beachy button-down shirt, shorts, and shades.

In another photograph, Aishwayra and Neil share infectious laughter; followed by one more photo and a video of Aishwarya enjoying her stay amid the blue waters of a mesmerising Maldivian atoll.

In another series of videos she shared on Instagram consists of some heartfelt and enjoyable moments of the couple together on the trip. In its caption, Aishwarya wished Neil on his birthday. She wrote, ‘Happy birthday my Crazy Half love you so much my Lion my and my ⭐️ enjoy your day that too with me because I am always there with you Love you bubu @bhatt_neil.’

Neil replied to the sweet post and wrote, “thank You so much my lovely crazy wife @aisharma812 thank you so much making my birthday so crazy special".

Aishwarya is currently one of the contestants on Colors TV reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. She has received attention for her performance in stunt-related tasks as well as for her frank and outspoken personality on the show. If reports are to be believed, she is also one of the finalists on the show.

Reportedly, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s love story began during the shooting of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil played the role of Virat Chavan, while his then co-star and now wife, Aishwarya played Pakhi in the romantic drama and both of them have become household names. The couple got married on November 30, 2021, in a beautiful and grand ceremony in Ujjain.