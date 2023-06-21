Aishwarya Sharma Reveals How Mowgli 'Inspired' Her To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma rose to fame through her role in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Recently, she made headlines when she decided to leave the show to participate in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, being hosted by Rohit Shetty. As she confronts the daunting challenges, the talented actress revealed an unexpected source of inspiration, the beloved character ‘Mowgli’ from Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, The Jungle Book.

Aishwarya shared how Mowgli has become a symbol of motivation for her and shed light on the reasons behind this connection.

In an interview with Etimes, the actress expressed her excitement about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and described it as an “incredible stroke of luck”. She highlighted her eagerness to push her boundaries to the limit and embrace the challenges that lie ahead.

She also said that she draws inspiration from Mowgli’s “unwavering spirit” as she embarks on her journey to conquer fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. “Mowgli’s traits of cleverness, curiosity and kindness have always fascinated me since childhood. Like him, I eagerly delve into the unexplored, testing my limits at every turn. As my life transforms into a thrilling adventure on this show, my ultimate hope is to inspire my beloved fans to triumph over fear and embrace their own limitless potential," she added.

Before departing for South Africa, Aishwarya expressed her anticipation and mixed emotions about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 to News18 Showsha. With both excitement and nervousness, she admitted that she had never attempted anything like this before. While she considers herself an adventurous person, she also values her quirky personality and preference for being in her own space.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi is not at all easy. So, I am just hoping for the best and I want to explore new things,” she added.

Joining Aishwarya Sharma on the exhilarating adventure are the talented group of participants. The confirmed contestants include Daisy Shah, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Soundous Mufakir, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Arjit Taneja.