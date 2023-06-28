Ajaz Khan Opens Up On Staying In Jail For 2 Years, Says 'Ek Toilet Mein 400 Log Jaate Hain'

Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan was detailed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 in connection to a drug case. The actor’s house was also raided during which, it was alleged that 31 tablets of Alprazolam equalling a total weight of 4.5 grams were seized. He was then arrested in March same year. Ajaz walked out of the jail in May 2023 i.e. after spending two years in prison. In a recent interview, Ajaz opened up on facing ‘anxiety and depression’ while he was imprisoned.

Ajaz recalled his time in the ‘crowded’ Arthur Road jail in Mumbai and told the Times of India, “It is probably the most crowded in the world with 3,500 people imprisoned against the capacity of 800 prisoners. Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son."

The actor also revealed he met former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut and Armaan Kohli in the jail. Not just this, he also met Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra inside the jail.

“You wouldn’t want even your enemy to go through this. I initially refused to meet my son as I didn’t want him to see me in prison, but met him eventually after six months, as I wanted him to know my story from me and become strong for the world. He is fine now and turning out to be a good footballer,” Ajaz added.

Ajaz Khan has appeared in several TV shows including Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, and Karam Apnaa Apnaa among others. However, his popularity multiplied after his participation in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. In addition to this, Ajaz has also featured in several movies including Naayak and Dookudu to name a few.