Akanksha Puri Opens Up On Marriage Plans With Mika Singh After Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Days after her eviction from Bigg Boss OTT, Akanksha Puri has opened up about her marriage plans with singer Mika Singh. Akanksha was the winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti.

In a recent interview, Akanksha revealed that she is not dating Mika and went on to say that they are just friends. “He is busy with his work, and so am I. We are not dating. Yes, we are still good friends. He is someone who has been with me through the years as a buddy. Mika Singh is a genuine human being," she told Bollywood Life.

In 2021, Akanksha emerged as the winner of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. However, later in 2022, she explained that even though the show’s motive was to find a life partner, ‘nothing changed’ between Mika and her after the Swayamvar finale and therefore they are ‘same old friends’.

“We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple,” she told E-Times.

“The swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so we decided on each other as we have known each other for almost a decade. We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her 30-second lip kiss with co-contestant Jad Hadid grabbed everyone’s attention and triggered a row on social media. Later, even Salman Khan schooled Akanksha and said, “Jab iss show se nikaloge, toh jitni marzi aap log ye karlo. Ye show hai personalities ka aur aap dono ne apni real personalities dikha di. Ye scripted nahi hai. Toh ye aap dono ne jo kia hai ye aap dono ne apni marzi se Kiya hai. Toh Jad ko ek aisa cassanova, India aaya hai, all the women are hugging and everyone is there. Ye aake kiss karta hai sabko and everyone is okay with that."