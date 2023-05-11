Ali Baba To Go Off Air Six Months After Tunisha Sharma's Death? Know Here

Almost six months after Tunisha Sharma’s death, Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha is likely to go off-air soon. The show, which currently stars Abhishek Nigam in the lead, is likely to wrap up its shoot by the end of this month. As reported by E-Times, the last episode of Ali Baba will air on June 10.

“Yes, the makers informed us recently that the show is ending. It will mostly wind up on June 10. We will wrap up the shoot by the end of this month,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, there is no official announcement regarding the show going off-air.

The title of the show was changed from ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ to ‘Ali Baba: Ek Andaaz Andekha’ in December 2022 after the unfortunate demise of Tunisha Sharma. The lead actress was found hanging in her makeup room on December 24. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was also arrested. Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, Khan and Sharma broke up just 15 days before the latter’s death. However, Sheezan was granted bail in March this year.

Abhishek Nigam was then roped in to replace Sheezan Khan. Later in an interview with News18 Showsha, Abhishek talked about the comparisons that Ali Baba fans made between his performance and that of Sheezan Khan’s. He admitted that it is ‘very difficult, rather impossible’ to break the benchmark set by ‘previous actors’, but went on to say that he does not pay attention to negativity.

“When you have intentions to overcome anything when you have bad intentions like ‘I have to work better than them, I have to make people forget them’, that’s when you take the pressure. This was never my intention. I always wanted to perform my character in the best way possible so that people can accept it. It is very difficult, rather impossible to break the benchmark set by them (Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan). They were widely loved characters and very talented artists performed those roles," he said.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).