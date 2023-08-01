Alia Bhatt Entry Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Support Pooja Bhatt Or Promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and continues to promote the film with enthusiasm. Amidst her hectic schedule, the actress was spotted outside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Coinciding with the family week in the reality show, where contestants’ families enter the house, Alia’s presence has sparked speculation. Many wonder if she is there to support her elder sister, Pooja Bhatt, who is one of the housemates, while others speculate that she might be visiting for the promotional purpose of her recent release. The curiosity surrounding Alia’s appearance has caught the attention of fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt’s appearance outside the Bigg Boss house has created excitement among the show’s fans. People are eagerly looking forward to seeing her in the show and her presence is sure to add an extra dose of entertainment.

Reacting to the paparazzi clip, a user wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”

Another wrote, “This would be huge for the fans.”

A user commented, “Elvish Yadav khush kyonki Alia Bhatt uski favourite hai, uska bahut tagda wala crush hai. (Elvish Yadav will be happy because Alia Bhatt is his favorite; he has a strong crush on her).”

As the family week in the Bigg Boss house is currently underway, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev’s mother have entered the house, along with Manisha Rani’s father. Additionally, Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt is currently inside the house.

JioCinemas shared pictures of Mahesh Bhatt’s visit. The filmmaker hugged his daughter and the two shared an emotional moment. He also interacted with other contestants on the show, making the family week more memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

As per earlier reports, there are speculations that Alia Bhatt may enter the Bigg Boss house to take her sister Pooja Bhatt out, as Pooja’s contract for Bigg Boss OTT 2 was reportedly for only 6 weeks. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

According to a Source, Pooja Bhatt ji has contract of only 6 weeks and she may exit the show this weekend due to her prior commitments. There is speculation that Alia Bhatt might make an appearance during this weekend ka vaar to promote her film and possibly take her sister,…— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 28, 2023

On the work front, Alia has a promising lineup of projects in the pipeline. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, where she shares the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is preparing for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Apart from these, the actress is also in discussions to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.