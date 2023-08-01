CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sunil GroverBigg Boss OTT 2Ashish KulkarniManisha RaniAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Television » Alia Bhatt Entry Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Support Pooja Bhatt Or Promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
2-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt Entry Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Support Pooja Bhatt Or Promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Published By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 17:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt's appearance has excited Bigg Boss fans.(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's appearance has excited Bigg Boss fans.(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amidst her hectic schedule, Alia Bhatt was spotted outside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her latest release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and continues to promote the film with enthusiasm. Amidst her hectic schedule, the actress was spotted outside Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Coinciding with the family week in the reality show, where contestants’ families enter the house, Alia’s presence has sparked speculation. Many wonder if she is there to support her elder sister, Pooja Bhatt, who is one of the housemates, while others speculate that she might be visiting for the promotional purpose of her recent release. The curiosity surrounding Alia’s appearance has caught the attention of fans.

Alia Bhatt’s appearance outside the Bigg Boss house has created excitement among the show’s fans. People are eagerly looking forward to seeing her in the show and her presence is sure to add an extra dose of entertainment.

Reacting to the paparazzi clip, a user wrote, “Wow so beautiful.”

Another wrote, “This would be huge for the fans.”

A user commented, “Elvish Yadav khush kyonki Alia Bhatt uski favourite hai, uska bahut tagda wala crush hai. (Elvish Yadav will be happy because Alia Bhatt is his favorite; he has a strong crush on her).”

As the family week in the Bigg Boss house is currently underway, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev’s mother have entered the house, along with Manisha Rani’s father. Additionally, Pooja Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt is currently inside the house.

JioCinemas shared pictures of Mahesh Bhatt’s visit. The filmmaker hugged his daughter and the two shared an emotional moment. He also interacted with other contestants on the show, making the family week more memorable.

As per earlier reports, there are speculations that Alia Bhatt may enter the Bigg Boss house to take her sister Pooja Bhatt out, as Pooja’s contract for Bigg Boss OTT 2 was reportedly for only 6 weeks. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On the work front, Alia has a promising lineup of projects in the pipeline. She is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, where she shares the screen with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is preparing for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. Apart from these, the actress is also in discussions to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

About the Author
Shreyanka Mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, she...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. Bigg Boss OTT 2
  3. Alia Bhatt
  4. Pooja Bhatt
  5. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
  6. Mahesh Bhatt
  7. TV
first published:August 01, 2023, 17:42 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 17:42 IST