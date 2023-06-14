'All Girls Will Go Mad': Shiv Thakare Teases Abdu Rozik For Showing Off His Body On KKK 13

Bigg Boss 16’s beloved friends “Shibdu” aka Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik have reunited in Cape Town. Last month, it was heavily speculated that Abdu Rozik might be the first wildcard contestant in the upcoming season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, Shiva Thakare has confirmed his entrance. On Tuesday, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant shared a photograph of Abdu welcoming him on the sets of the stunts-based reality TV show. He also shared a series of funny videos, which have stolen massive limelight on Instagram.

Displaying their witty banter, one of the clips showcases a shirtless Abdu chasing after Shiv Thakare, while the latter jokingly asks, “What happen bro? What happen.” Shiv then urges Abdu to stop flexing his body on the sets. “Don’t show your body bro. All the girls will go mad for you,” he says. Before jokingly adding, “Mera patta cut hojaayega bro. Please pehen le (My possibility of impressing girls will diminish. Please wear your t-shirt).” Abdu Rozik picks on the hilarious banter with an epic response. “Your time is already over,” he says. From chasing each other to Shiv Thakare’s funny effort to capture Abdu shirtless on camera, the video is proof the best friends are having a gala time together. Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While welcoming Abdu to the filming set, Shiv Thakare posted a funny photograph of the two holding hands as they appear to scream at each other. However, the smiles on their faces give away the fake rivalry pose. “Welcome to KKK meri jaan. Mera jigar (My life, my heart),” Shiv Thakare captioned the photo.

In another funny clip, the two best friends were captured greeting each other in a friendly manner. Shiv even picks up Abdu as the two embrace in a hug, before the latter asks “How is Khatron Ke Khiladi.” Shiva encourages his friend to enjoy and have fun on the show before ousting his personal request.

“But please keep distance from all the girls. Keep them for me,” says Shiv. Abdu replies, “Your time is khatam (time’s over) bro. The old hero is dead and the new has arrived.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 will begin premiering on Colors TV in July 2023.