Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin’s Thailand Photo Dump Is All Things Love And Fun

Bigg Boss 14 contestants– Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin never fail to shell out some cute couple goals. The duo who fell in love after participating in the Salman Khan-hosted television reality show have been going strong since 2020. They are often seen dropping glimpses of their lovey-dovey moments on social media, leaving fans gushing. If not being goofy with each other, the telly celebrities treat us with sneak peeks of their exotic travel escapades. Not long ago, Aly and his ladylove Jasmin jetted off to Thailand to spend some quality time. And now, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor has embarked on a photo-dumping spree from his foreign outing with Jasmin on Instagram.

“Thailand dump. Had so much fun,” captioned Aly Goni on the carousel of pictures that rightfully captured the fun Aly and Jasmin had on their Thailand trip. In the first photo, the couple struck goofy expressions, posing with their tongues out. They seemed to be enjoying dinner at a restaurant. While Aly was dressed in a black tee that he teamed up with a navy-blue cap and black-rimmed sunglasses, Jasmin donned a red, oversized T-shirt. Her hair was tied in a tight ponytail. The actor appeared to flaunt his good looks in the following selfie, wearing a blue vest and sports sunglasses.

Slipping into a distressed, bright yellow T-shirt and off-white joggers, Aly Goni displayed his uber-cool style statement, dishing out major fashion inspiration on the streets of Thailand. He coupled his casual outfit with a strap-on travel bag and a pair of neon green shoes, taking a mirror selfie. He amped up his look with sunglasses. The actor dropped a picture with his beau, Jasmin in the next snap. The duo sported beaming smiles on their faces, wearing similar sunglasses. While Jasmin was dressed in a pink and white striped T-shirt, Aly donned a simple white shirt.

Aly Goni shared a solo picture in the following photo slide where he was seen engrossed in his cell phone at another eatery. The actor donned a printed shirt. Aly also expressed his love for Jasmin as he dropped a candid picture of the Dil Se Dil Tak actress. In the snap, Jasmin had her back turned away from the camera, admiring a scenic view in front of her.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin share an ardent fan following. Admirers of the telly couple lovingly address the couple as Jasly. The duo also runs a vlog on YouTube using their fan-given name Jasly where they often update details about their personal life.