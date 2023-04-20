Aly Goni Says 'Shame' As India’s Best Dancer Fame Varun Dagar Allegedly Dragged By Cops

Varun Dagar, who gained fame for his stint in India's Best Dancer 2, is currently in the news after he shared a video of himself being harassed at Delhi’s Connaught Place. He was allegedly dragged by the Delhi Police after they interrupted his gig. The video has been making rounds on the internet and has even garnered reactions from some celebrities, including Aly Goni, who went on to slam the cops for their behaviour.

Taking to his social media, the former Bigg Boss contestant shared Varun's video where he explained the whole situation. Aly shared the clip on his Instagram story and expressed his opinion that the police should focus on catching thieves, gangsters and drug dealers instead of targeting an artist who earns money through his respectable work. Aly Goni went on to write “shame on you" and tagged Delhi Police.

Varun Dagar shared a video clip of himself allegedly being harassed by parking attendants and police, while he was packing his belongings. In the video, he explained in Hindi that when the police asked him to vacate the place, the parking attendants from B block also arrived and started questioning the police, during which a scuffle broke out.

Further explaining the issue, he revealed that one of the parking attendants allegedly grabbed him by the collar, pulled him and abused him. Then, a police officer allegedly hit him, pulled his hair and dragged him to their vehicle, while continuously assaulting him. Varun said that he needs action to be taken against the parking attendants and the police officer.

Aly Goni also dropped a comment on Varun Dagar’s Instagram post that featured his clip from Connaught Place. He wrote: “More power to you bro, you are a talented artist… keep going they can’t stop you.”

