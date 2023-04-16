CHANGE LANGUAGE
Aly Goni Slams Troll, Calls Him 'Evil Insaan' For Badmouthing Jasmin Bhasin and Their Relationship

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 12:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Aly Goni reacts to a troll who cursed his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship. (Photo: Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni made their romantic relationship official when they participated in Bigg Boss 14.

Aly Goni has reacted to a troll for badmouthing his and Jasmin Bhasin’s relationship. Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of a user who cursed the couple saying, ‘gandi nazar lagegi’. Aly expressed disappointment with the troll and called him ‘evil insaan’.

“Ek frnd ne bheja yeh she was literally crying.. Ek insaan kaise koi kisi ko itni gandi badua de sakta hai.. as if humne inki zindagi mein kuch bigada ho. matlab imagine kitna evil insaan hoga ye iske maa baap aur aas paas walo ko pata bhi nahi hai sad. But Allah sab dekh raha hai,” Aly wrote.

Soon after Aly shared the Tweet, several of his and Jasmin’s fans jumped in to voice their support for the couple. “This is just so devil 👿 How sad can people be!! This is a new low!!" one of the fans wrote. “Life will hit you at unexpected times, and it’s your resilience to calmly face all odds until those odds loose their credibility in front of your incredible patience. Don’t let it affect you both @jasminbhasin @AlyGoni at all (sic)," another comment read.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni made their romantic relationship official on Bigg Boss 14. Last year, rumours of the two actors planning to tie the knot soon also made headlines. However, Jasmin later quashed those rumours and said she’ll inform all if something like that is to happen.

“Honestly, we don’t discuss marriage, we only discuss work and at this stage of our careers, work is a priority for both of us. When marriage has to happen, it will happen. Right now, we are concentrating on our work. I am not thinking of marriage for the next four-five years,” she told E-Times.

