Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 15 Gets Its First Crorepati

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will reach its first milestone this season. A 21-year-old man from Punjab, Jaskaran Singh, is set to become this year’s first crorepati. But hold on, there’s a twist. The latest promo has got everyone wondering: Could he also win the whopping Rs 7 crore prize? While the achievement of being rewarded with a huge sum of money calls for celebration, the contestant is dedicated to crossing the last level.

The official Instagram handle of Sony Entertainment Television posted its new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. In the clip, the host, Amitabh Bachchan, excitedly reveals that the contestant, Jaskaran Singh, has won Rs 1 crore. The teaser then talks about his life and struggles. Jaskaran hails from a small town in Punjab called Khalra. The contestant mentions that he has to take a 4-hour journey from his home to reach his college, and very few in his area are graduates. He also claims to be preparing for the UPSC entrance exam and will take it for the first time next year. The teaser ends on a suspenseful note when Amitabh asks him the final question for Rs 7 crore. “Paar kar har mushkil Punjab ke chhote se gaon Khalra se aaye Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain iss khel ke sabse bade ₹7 crore ke sawaal par!" the caption along with the video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Jaskaran also thanked the channel in the comments section for giving him this opportunity.

Another promo shared by the channel raises the audience’s eagerness to watch the upcoming episodes. Amitabh Bachchan recounts seeing countless finalists become crorepatis on the show since the inception of the game in 2000. However, he adds that no one has yet passed the final question for 7 crore. The frame then shifts to Jaskaran preparing to attempt the last question.

As per the promos, the episode will air next week on September 4 and 5. The latest season began on August 14 and new episodes are live every week from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. This season, the makers incorporated a Super Sandook as a new twist in order to revamp the show. Contestants must answer ten questions in ten seconds, with each successful answer earning them Rs 10,000. It aims to give them the chance to revive what they have lost during the game.