Anjum Fakih On Being Trolled For Bold Photo With Shraddha Arya And KKK 13 Journey: 'If I Can...' | Exclusive

After her successful stint in Kundali Bhagya, television actress Anjum Fakih is currently seen in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Anjum spoke of social media trolling and recalled the negativity she faced in the past for posing for a bold picture with Shraddha Arya. Anjum argued that trolls do not bother her and shared that she does not think about it much.

“I have been trolled often. I have been trolled because of my clothes, because of pictures with Shraddha, for being in a relationship. I have been trolled for several things but like I said, I don’t stress about it. I don’t read about it also because I feel the more negativity you absorb, the more your aura gets affected. This is why I don’t go to the comments section. If I happen to see a good comment, I like it and reply. Tat apart, trolls do not bother me," she told us.

Photo for which Anjum and Shraddha were trolled:

Adding that ‘ignorance is bliss’, Anjum shared that it is a good idea to stay away from social media negativity. The 33-year-old actress also explained that the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has helped her in becoming a stronger person.

“When I used to watch Khatron Ke Khiladi in India, I used to feel all pumped up. But after I performed my first stunt, my confidence hit rock bottom. I was like, ‘How will I do it?’ I know that I am also weak. I may be six feet tall but I am very sensitive. But here, I have performed so many stunts already. I think I have performed the maximum number of stunts. I have become stronger now. I will walk forward with a ‘Khiladi wala attitude’ now. The battle scars from the stunts will be in my memories. It shows that if I can do this, I can do anything in life," she added.