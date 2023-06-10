Ankit Gupta Reacts On Marriage Plans With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; Says ‘Kya Shaadi Shaadi'

Ankit Gupta, a popular television actor, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have been winning their fans’ hearts from Udaariyaan days. Both participated in Bigg Boss 16 and their bond became the talk of the town in no time. Well, often they are quizzed about wedding plans but they chose to remain silent. However, the duo made a joint appearance at International Iconic Awards 2023 recently, and once again their wedding rumours started.

Reacting to the same, Ankit was quoted saying, “Main to humesha yahi bolta hu ki hum dono aapko aise ache nhi lagte? Kitne khush rehte hain. Kya shaadi shaadi? (I always say this, don’t we look good like this to you? How happy we are, what marriage).” Recently, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also reacted to fans being excited post her Instagram photo wherein she was flaunting a ring in her hand and said, “PriyAnkit fans and humare jitne bhi fans hain, they were quite happy with the ring pic but unhone shayad baad me caption padha hoga (they might have read the caption). But we are very good friends guys and that is it.”

Priyanka and Ankit have become prominent figures in the entertainment industry. Their journey began with their delightful performances in the popular daily soap Udaariyan, captivating audiences with their on-screen magic. The duo’s star power further skyrocketed when they graced the screens of Bigg Boss 16, leaving a lasting impression on fans and creating waves of excitement. Although they haven’t officially acknowledged their relationship, fans strongly sense a connection between the two.

Ankit Gupta is currently seen in Junooniyatt along with Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. Other than this, he will also be seen in a new music video starring Shivangi Joshi. The song is titled Baarish Aayi Hai and is sung by Rito Riba. The music video is scheduled to release on June 10.