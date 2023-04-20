Ankita Bhargava to Saumya Seth, These TV Divas Left Acting After Getting Married

Despite being full of melodrama, Hindi TV shows have become a part of our lives. Be it the storyline or its characters, everything has made a place in our hearts. And when it comes to our favourite TV actress the list is never-ending. After working for so many years, there are a few actresses who left everything as soon as they got married. And today we are going on a marathon of the same and let’s see how many of you remember them.

The first name in this list has to be Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s fame, Mihika Verma. From this serial, Mihika became a star overnight. The audience loved her persona when she played the role of Divyanka Tripathi’s sister in this television series. The actress said goodbye to acting forever after marrying American-based Anand Kapai in 2016.

You must be familiar with the popular dialogue of “Rasode me kaun tha (who was in the kitchen)?” Rashi aka Rucha Hasabnis also left the acting industry even before getting married. According to reports, she wanted to spend time with her family.

Ankita Bhargava is well-known in the television industry. The actress has participated in numerous serials. In the year 2015, Ankita Bhargava wed actor Karan Patel. This actress didn’t appear in any serials after getting married.

Saumya Seth, an actress who captured viewers’ hearts with the television series Navya, hasn’t been in many of them. Saumya Seth appeared in Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat after Navya. According to reports, the actress relocated to America after getting married.

Rajshree Thakur rose to fame on television after taking the lead in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. But after getting hitched in 2007, this actress spent a long time off the small screen. However, this actress eventually made a reappearance on television, and these days, you can see her in a lot of serials.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here