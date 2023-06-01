Ankita Lokhande Slammed For Not Mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput as She Marks 14 Years of Pavitra Rishta

Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset after they noticed Ankita Lokhande did not mention his name as she marked 14 years of Pavitra Rishta. On Thursday, Ankita took to Instagram and shared a video montage featuring her character Archana and thanked Ekta Kapoor for giving her the opportunity to star in the show. However, she did not mention SSR in the moving note.

“14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also ,the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much," she wrote.

“Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever," Ankita concluded the note.

Several social media users took to the comments section and slammed her for not mentioning or even adding a moment with him from the show. “It would have been nice if Sushant’s photo was also posted," a comment read. “Why did you not share pic of Sushant?" asked another user. “Sushant ko bhul gyi.. ab wo nhi to uska pic bhi nhi dala.. waise yahi wo black month hai jisane hamre sushant ko hamse chhin liye.. 14 june.." a third user wrote, referring to the date Sushant died.

“Not a single mention or even a photo of Sushant singh rajput sir😢This was not expected fron you ankita mam -The show was equally loved for sushant sir’s innocent acting as well," a fourth user wrote. “If Sushant’s photos were posted, it would have been much better," another wrote.

Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. They went on to date for a few years before they parted ways. Sushant went on to focus on his Bollywood career. His sudden death in June 2020 rocked the country. Ankita also spoke about him and remembered him on various occasions.