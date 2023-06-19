Anuj Plans To Send Maya To Mental Asylum, Regrets Choosing Her Over Anupamaa

In the latest episode, the aftermath of Anuj’s revelation about Maya’s condition continues to create tension in the Shah household. The fight that erupted earlier intensifies as Dimpy’s rebellious behaviour pushes Vanraj to step in and defend Leela. The strained relationship between Pakhi and Dimpy only worsens, adding fuel to the already fiery situation. As the family grapples with their own perspectives, differing opinions arise regarding Maya’s mental health. Dimpy firmly believes that Maya requires help and support, while Leela shocks everyone by suggesting that she should be sent to a mental asylum. The escalating drama shows no signs of reaching a resolution, leaving the Shah family caught in a web of conflicting emotions and opinions.

Dimpy creates ruckus

The fight in the Shah house continues to escalate with Dimpy back answering Leela. As a frustrated grandmother-in-law, Leela highlights she knew Dimpy wasn’t the right choice for Samar. The back-and-forth verbal disagreement continues when Leela asks Dimpy and Samar to leave the house. Dimpy disrespects Leela even more and an angry Vanraj joins in to order Dimpy and Samar’s dismissal. Elsewhere Pakhi, Kinjal, Toshu, and other members of the family look equally irritated with the constant fights and upon learning Maya’s truth. A few also wondered why Anupamaa has to be the one to brave all the difficulties alone when she always tries to keep everyone together.

Anuj proposes to send Maya to a mental asylum

In the meantime, Anuj and Anupamaa continue their talk. He looks gravely affected by the wrong decision of supporting Maya and sounds apologetic for ruining Anupamaa’s coronation ceremony. A disturbed Anuj proposes he will admit Maya into a mental asylum and move in with her in the USA. With a lot of hope, he plans out about taking little Anu with them explaining how they can be a family together once again away from all the ongoing chaos. But Anupamaa isn’t happy with the plan.

Leela leaves the house

At the Shah house, the verbal argument grows worse. When Dimpy and Samar refuse to set out, Leela leaves the house herself. Other family members try to stop her, but she doesn’t budge even a tad bit. The neighbours begin to gossip about their family drama when Anupamaa finds Leela outside. She’s crying and expresses her decision of leaving the Shah house and admitting herself to an old age home with her husband. Anupamaa looks utterly distressed.

In the next episode, Nakul pushes Anupamaa on a broken glass during her performance. But his plan fails when Anupamaa braves the pain and continues to groove with a bleeding leg. Stay tuned for more updates.