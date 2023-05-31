Anupama and Anuj Kapadia Won't Reunite? Latest Promo Leaves MaAn Fans Heartbroken

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead, the popular show Anupamaa has already captured the audience’s attention with its gripping storyline and impressive TRP ratings. Now, the makers are planning a major surprise for viewers once again. In a recently released promo, Anupama bravely declares her love for Anuj Kapadia, but their challenging circumstances stand in the way of their reunion.

Anupamaa’s confession left fans in a frenzy, passionately rooting for the beloved couple MaAn to reunite and overcome their obstacles. However, the unexpected twist in the storyline has left them wondering about the fate of their favourite characters. The suspense and anticipation are at an all-time high as fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes to see how the story unfolds and if true love will prevail.

Sharing the promo, the channel wrote, “Anuj ke saath rahi galat fehmiyaan mitakar apne sapne ki or badhegi Anupama. Ab kaisa hoga Anupama ka aage ka safar?"

Since the release of the Anupamaa promo earlier today, it has swiftly gained immense popularity, accumulating over 16,000 likes. While dedicated fans of the show are delighted with Anu’s confession, others have expressed their disappointment. One user expressed their desire, saying, “I just want Anupama to go to America and go after her dream.” Another user expressed disbelief stating, “I don’t believe MaAn separate hongey. I think Guru Ma hi inn dono ko milayengi. (I don’t believe it, MaAn will separate. I think Guru Ma will be the one to bring them together.)"

A third person raised concerns about the show’s message. “DKP are spreading the wrong message in the society. The makers are out of their minds. America Jana hai toh rishta khatam. A big question mark to the marriage institution. Pati patni ke rishtey ko ganda kar rahe hain. (They are spoiling the relationship between husband and wife.)"

Voicing their frustration, another viewer questioned confusion over the decision to bring Anupama and Anuj together, only to separate them again. “Why did u get Anupama and Anuj together if we’re going to separate them we live to see our MaAn. What is point of this we as a fan base just want to see MaAn together.”

As the anticipation continues to build, it remains to be seen how the upcoming track will unfold and the impact of the overall storyline.