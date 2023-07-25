Anupama Faces Another Challenge As Samar Signs Contract With Malti Devi

Anupamaa has ruled the TRP charts ever since its inception. The popular daily soap starring Rupali Ganguly keeps the viewers on edge with high-voltage drama and a gripping plotline. As per the current track, it is shown that Anupama has cancelled her much-awaited trip to America, upsetting her mentor, Malti Devi. The latter perceived this decision as an insult and confronted the former about the same. In her rage, Malti Devi vowed to ruin Anupama’s life. As per the latest spoilers for the show, Malti Devi will manipulate Samar and Dimpy to exact her revenge on Anupama.

As per a report by Spotboye, the authorities will close Anupama Dance Academy owing to a lack of a license, resulting in significant financial losses for Samar. Now Dimpy will urge Samar to take up the job offer put forward by Malti Devi. Reportedly, Samar contemplates the offer under the pressure of his financial situation. Malti Devi further manipulates him, saying that he is talented but should not be stubborn like his mother, Anupama. She also points out that once Samar signs the contract, he can only work for Gurukul. The report mentioned that in the upcoming episode, Samar will turn against his family and question his mother’s virtues. He will declare that he does not want to end up like his mother.

Further, According to the latest promo for the show, Anupama will express her fears in front of Baa. She anticipates that Malti Devi will avenge her insult by harming her family. Elsewhere, Samar is seen signing the contract with Malti Devi, and the latter rejoices in her initial victory.

Fans are anxiously anticipating what will happen to Anupama’s life and how she will strive to protect her family from the evil intentions of Malti Devi as the plot unfolds with riveting twists and tremendous drama.

Anupamaa, a Rajan Shahi production, has been routinely topping the BARC ratings. Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and other skilled actors play key roles. The show airs every day at 10 PM on Star Plus, and it is also available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.