Rupali Ganguly's 'Badal Barsa' Dance With Mother-In-Law Alpana Buch Is A Must-Watch

Rupali Ganguly, who is popular for her portrayal in the TV serial Anupamaa, has once again enthralled her fans through an Instagram reel. The actress, who has been a central figure in the show since its beginning, utilised her social media to post a dance video with her co-star. In the video, Rupali Ganguly shares the frame with Alpana Buch, known for her role as Baa in the serial. The two are captured dancing to the beats of the currently popular track Badal Barsa Bijuli, sung by Aananda Karki and Prashna Shakya. The duo’s expressions are impeccably synchronised. They flawlessly execute the same dance moves with ease.

Rupali Ganguly is seen wearing an elegant grey saree adorned with floral prints, complemented by a vibrant yellow blouse. On the other hand, Alpana Buch is clad in a saree featuring shades of blue and green. She captioned the video as, “This one is dedicated to our Nepal ke Shaan on the sets, Gulshan Shah and Bhim Karki."

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Since being posted a few hours ago, the comments section of Anupamaa’s fame has been inundated by fans. An individual wrote, “And finally you did this…Was waiting for this for long…also your steps and most importantly your expressions hayee." While others said, “Everyone deserve best friend like this." “Rupali Ganguly + Alpana Buch= the coolest vibe ever," stated another.

Since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna, has consistently dominated the weekly BARC ratings. The engaging plotline and exceptional acting continue to resonate with viewers, who have developed an affection for the Shah and Kapadia families. Currently, the storyline revolves around Dimpy’s (portrayed by Nishi Saxena), who is trying to separate the Shah family. Anupama instructs Samar and Dimpy to relocate to the first floor and separate all their belongings, including the kitchen.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, the television serial showcases a talented cast of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and other accomplished individuals who assume pivotal roles. Viewers can tune in to the daily soap every Monday through Saturday at 10 p.m. on Star Plus. Additionally, the show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.