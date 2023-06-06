Anupamaa: 'Big Bollywood Celebrity' To Grace Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show Soon? Know Here

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on television which has also been ruling the TRP charts for years now. The show is widely loved for its plot and twists. If recent reports are to be believed, a big Bollywood celebrity will soon be making a special appearance in Anupamaa. However, it remains a secret who this celebrity will be.

“A big Bollywood celebrity will soon be seen in Anupamaa. This big addition will definitely create a ton of anticipation amongst the audience and will take the TRP of the show a notch higher. One of the legends of the entertainment industry, and a Padmashree award winner is all set to grace the episodes of TV’s biggest show,” a source close to the show claimed.

This is not the first time that a Bollywood celebrity will be gracing Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. In 2021, Sara Ali Khan also made a special appearance in the show to promote her movie Atrangi Re. Back then, she was also seen grooving to the song Chaka Chak along with Rupali Ganguly.

video-carousel

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has also been making headlines after Paras Kalnawat recently claimed that a number of actors want to quit the Rupali Ganguly-led show. Even though Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra dismissed his claims, Kalnawat then went on to claim that he has screenshots of his former co-stars telling him that they want to leave Anupamaa.

Paras Kalnawat used to play the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. However, his contract was terminated in July 2022 after he allegedly signed the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing the makers. “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors," the show’s producer Rajan Shahi had said in a statement. Later, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Paras called his termination a ‘PR tactic’.