Anupamaa Declares She Is No Longer ‘Bechari’; Fans Wonder If She Will Part Ways With Anuj Kapadia?

Rupali Ganguly’s popular show Anupamaa has gained immense popularity because of the captivating storyline and brilliant performances by the cast. It shows the story of Anupamaa and how she gained her self-respect back by overcoming many obstacles. Currently, the plot revolves around Anuj Kapadia, portrayed by Gaurav Khanna, separating from Anupamaa. In the latest promo, Anupamaa declares that from now on, she will manage everything on her own and will need no assistance from anyone. She asserts that she is not a helpless person.

A new teaser has been released by the show’s producers, leaving fans to speculate whether Anupama will break up with Anuj. In the video, Anupamaa, in a distressed state, declares that she will not cry over her husband, family, or children, insisting that she is not a ‘bechari’ (helpless person). She expresses her dissatisfaction with the events that have occurred in her life. The video ends with her raging in anger, while her family stands and stares at her from the back.

Upon watching the promo, fans are expressing disappointment with the producers as they believe that the show is deviating from its original path, and many are unhappy with the portrayal of Anuj Kapadia. One of the users wrote, “If you wanted to do all this then why did you introduce Anuj.” Another user wrote, “This is such a wrong message given by DKP!! We all want to see a successful Anupamaa but at the cost of giving up Anuj. Wow… The one who gave so much has no value.” One more user added, “Once again you people have fooled the fans. Fans trusted you that you will show Maan’s reunion. But you people broke the trust of fans."

Anupamaa and Anuj have parted ways in the current plot, and fans are eagerly anticipating their reunion, which is unlikely due to Maya’s involvement. Speculation suggests that the show will take a leap, and two new characters will enter, bringing a significant twist. One of these new characters is Apara Mehta, who will aid Anupamaa in starting a new life and becoming self-sufficient since Anuj will not be returning. The details of the upcoming storyline are kept confidential, but the addition of Apara Mehta and Aman Maheshwari is expected to increase the show’s TRPs.

Anupamaa is a television show created by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi and produced under the Director’s Kut Productions banner. The series stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty in significant roles.

