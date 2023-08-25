Anupamaa: Dimpy Calls Shah Family 'Heartless' After They Refuse To Pay Her Bill

Anupama, featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, has consistently kept its audience engaged with its intriguing storyline. With its multiple plots, the show has managed to keep viewers glued to their screens. Currently, the issue between Pakhi and Abhi has been grabbing the spotlight. Simultaneously, the separation of Dimple-Samar from the Shah family has also been drawing major attention. Additionally, the entry of Romil into the Kapadia house is introducing several changes to the narrative.

In the most recent episode, Leela and Kinjal are seen discussing inviting Pakhi over for the Raksha Bandhan celebration. Anu agrees with the idea, hoping it will bring joy to her daughter. During their conversation, Dimpy notices a power outage on her floor while the lights are working downstairs. Frustrated by this, she complains about the electricity issue to the Shah family. Anu responds by offering a straightforward solution and advises her to ensure the electricity bill is paid.

Dimpy’s frustration escalates as she demands them to pay the bill, as her husband Samar is in the office. Anupama tells Dimpy that if she has chosen to live independently, then she should also learn how to make bill payments. In a heated moment, Dimpy goes on to call her in-laws heartless, but Anupama doesn’t hold back and feels surprised that she remembers her in-laws as per convenience and suggests that she should inform Samar to pay the bill online. Seeing this, Dimpy storms off in anger. Leela expresses concern for their children’s challenges, but Anupama encourages her to stay strong.

On the other hand, Pakhi is shown baking a cake for Adhik. Observing her efforts, Romil questions why she works hard for her husband, despite his difficult behaviour. In response, Pakhi reveals that she ran away from home to marry him against her family’s wishes and now she doesn’t want to disappoint them. Romil then understands that she is doing all this for the sake of the family. Agreeing with his opinion, Pakhi admits that she loves Adhik and he loves her too.

Romil expresses that Adhik won’t easily stop his abusive behaviour, but Pakhi claims that he has changed. However, Romil plans to test Adhik’s love for her. He encourages her to speak up if Adhik ever tries to hurt her and assures her he will support her, no matter what the situation is. They shake hands and Anupama gets delighted seeing the positive connection between Romil and Pakhi.

Later, upon Samar’s arrival, Dimpy stops him from using the AC to reduce the electricity bill. Samar responds by suggesting that she should have considered this before their separation from the Shah family. He highlights the importance of acknowledging their mistakes and proposes that they should apologize to the family so that everything becomes normal. Despite his tries to make her understand, Dimpy feels he only thinks about his family.

Meanwhile, Anupama notices Pakhi hugging Adhik’s T-shirt and asks her what is she doing. Pakhi says she was folding Adhik’s clothes and keeping them in the cupboard. Anupama mentioned earlier she just used to stuff her clothes in the cupboard and they used to pop out whenever she used to open the cupboard.

Anupama spends quality time with Pakhi and raises the question of how she can overlook the abuse that Adhik is doing to her. Pakhi then reminds her about how her father Vanraj tortured her for years, but still, she forgave him. However, Anu claims both situations are different and highlights that backing out from fighting in a battle is a sign of weakness. She shares her own experience of fighting for herself and later forgiving Vanraj to move on in life. She then asserts that Pakhi’s situation is different and advises forgiving Adhik without raising his voice is not the right thing.