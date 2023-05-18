Anupamaa Fame Paras Kalnawat Makes SHOCKING Claim, Says '80 Percent of the Cast Wants to EXIT...'

Almost a year after Paras Kalnawar’s Anupamaa contract was terminated, the actor has now made a shocking claim. Paras, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, recently conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram when a user asked him the reason for leaving the Rupali Ganguly starrer show.

Paras mentioned that he is at a ‘much better’ place now and claimed that 80 percent of the Anupamaa actors would want to quit if given a chance. “I would always be thankful to the makers for giving me such a great show. But yaaron kahin pohochne ke liye kahin se nikalna zaroori hota hai and I believe I’m at a much better and peaceful place," he wrote.

“Honestly speaking 80% of the cast would want to exit if given an opportunity. Risk lene ki aur sahi ke liye ladne ki taaqat har kisi mein nahi hoti," the actor added.

Paras Kalnawat used to play the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. However, his contract was terminated in July 2022 after he allegedly signed the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing the makers. “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors," the show’s producer Rajan Shahi had said in a statement.

Later, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, called his termination a ‘PR tactic’ and said, “I had no idea about the termination because no meeting was held with me and nobody had also informed me about it. It happened overnight. I received the termination letter in my mail at 8pm, I got the message from the production that they have sent me the termination letter on mail. Within 2-4 mins, there were news articles on it. It was all a PR tactic, I would say. I was not informed. On one hand, they sent me the termination letter, on the other hand, they sent it all over in the news."