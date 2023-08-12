Anupamaa Promo: Adhik's Violent Behaviour Towards Pakhi Upsets Anuj And Anupama

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna, has been excelling in weekly BARC ratings since its premiere in 2020. With its gripping storyline and brilliant performances, the daily soap continues to win the hearts of the audience, who have grown fond of the Shah and Kapadia family. The current plot revolves around Dimpy’s (played by Nishi Saxena) attempt to divide the Shah family. According to a report by Tellychakkar, the latest episode featured Adhik Mehta who seeks to control Pakhi (played by Muskan Bamne) to prevent her from exposing him to Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna). Despite joining Kapadia business to reveal Adhik and Barkha’s wrongdoings, Pakhi’s success infuriates Adhik.

As per the new promo, the upcoming episode will showcase Adhik assaulting Pakhi once again. At that moment, Anuj and Anupama will witness the unacceptable incident. Anupamaa tries to convince Pakhi that raising hand in a relationship is not acceptable. However, Pakhi doesn’t pay much heed and says things like this happen in a relationship.

Adhik ki galatiyaan Pakhi ke saamne laane ki Anupama kar rahi hai koshish, lekin Pakhi uski baat sunne se kar rahi hai inkaar. Kya aise mein Anupama use sahi raah dikhaane mein kaamyaab hogi? (Anupama is trying to bring the mistakes of Adhik in front of Pakhi, but Pakhi is denying her point. In such a situation, will Anupama be able to get Pakhi on the right track?)," the caption read.

The viewers are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming twist in the show. The episode promises a gripping twist as the audiences are still clueless about Anupama’s actions toward Pakhi and Adhik. Stay Tuned.

Rajan Shahi’s production Anupamaa has achieved remarkable success, securing the leading position in TRP ratings. The series features a talented cast led by Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Adhik Mehta, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and others. Viewers can watch the daily soap from Monday to Saturday at 10 PM on Star Plus. The show can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.