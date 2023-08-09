Anupamaa Promo: Anupama Slaps Dimpy, Asks Her To Leave Shah Mansion With Samar

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has also been ruling the TRP charts for years now. The show is widely loved for its captivating narrative and intriguing plot twists. Currently, the storyline revolves around Malti Devi’s attempts to undermine Anupama by manipulating her children against her, while the entrance of Romil has stirred up chaos at the Kapadia House. Within this context, the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa promise a new and unexpected twist.

On Tuesday, Star Plus unveiled a new promotional video for Anupamaa on their Instagram handle. The clip showcased Dimpy’s (portrayed by Nishi Saxena) disrespectful behaviour towards Bapuji and Baa which triggered a stern reaction from Anupama. She gave a tight slap to Dimpy and sternly advises her to respect boundaries. Subsequently, Anupama decides to divide the Shah House into two sections. She informed Samar and Dimpy that they will occupy the upper floor, and even the kitchen will be partitioned. Anupama emphasizes to Dimpy that she must adhere to limits if she wants to continue staying in the Shah house.

Take a look at the promo here:

“Samar aur Dimpy ko unki galtiyon ka ehsaas dilaane, Anupama ne di hai ghar ke batwaare ko manzoori. Kaisa hoga parivaar par iss faisle ka asar? (Anupama has given her consent for the partition of the house, allowing Samar and Dimpy to make them realize their mistakes. How will this decision impact the family?)" read the caption of the promo.

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj will decide to include Kavya’s child in their family to bring happiness. But, Malti Devi’s return brings trouble, as she tries to upset Choti Anu and create issues. Anupama protects her children, confronting Malti Devi and teaching her a lesson.

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, premiered on July 13, 2020. The daily soap boasts a talented cast including Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey. Alongside them, pivotal roles are played by Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and others. The daily soap is broadcasted every Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on Star Plus.