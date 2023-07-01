Anupamaa Promo: Will Anu Leave For America Despite Anuj's Efforts To Stop Her?

Anupamaa is one of the most popular series on television, and its interesting storyline has captured the attention of viewers since its inception. While the audience has seen all the struggles the lead, Anupama, faced in her life, the show has been praised for breaking stereotypes and its focus on empowerment. The makers recently dropped a new promo that hints at the upcoming twist in the show.

While the current plot of the show revolves around how the Shah family delightfully surprised Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) with an emotional farewell party as she prepares to embark on a voyage to America to follow her goals. The new promo depicts a pivotal moment as Anupama prepares to board the flight. On the other hand, her daughter, Chhoti Anu (Asmi Deo), demands that Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) call Anupama and stop her from leaving the country. Despite her inner turmoil, Anupama finds the strength to pursue her aspirations. However, as the procedure continues at the airport, she misses Anuj’s call. He tries again, but Anupama’s phone is inaccessible, leaving both disappointed. Viewers are left on a cliffhanger about whether or not Anupama will reunite with her family, leaving her aspirations behind.

The latest promo was shared on the official social media handle of StarPlus, and the caption posed some questions to pique interest among fans. It read, “Kya Anupama ko rokne mein nakaam hongi chhoti Anu aur Anuj ki koshishein? Kya ab jald hi shuru hoga Anupama ka ek nayaa safar?" (Will Chhoti Anu and Anuj’s efforts to stop Anupama fail? Will Anupama’s new journey start soon?).

Netizens soon started discussing what should be Anupama’s next course of action. One user wrote, “Nahi wapas Nahi aana chahiye Anupama ko (Anupama should not come back)," while another commented, “Ab kisi ke liye mat rokna Anupama (Anuapama should not stop for anyone)."

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, went on air on July 13, 2020. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the daily soap also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Muskaan Bamne, Nidhi Shah, and others in key parts. The show is loosely based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha.