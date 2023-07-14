Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya Take Care Of Choti Anu In A Major Twist

Anupamaa is creating abuzz due to an intriguing twist in the storyline. According to the report shared by Spotboye, the upcoming episode will focus on Anupamaa getting ready to board the flight to the US. Vanraj will inform everyone that her flight has taken off. On the other hand, Leela and Kavya will be seen discussing about how they will manage the Shah house in the absence of Anupamaa. Kavya will express her concern towards Anuj and Choti Anu.

Meanwhile, in Kapadia Mansion, Anuj will encounter Anupama in her dreams. He then expresses how much he misses her and feels lost in life in her absence. He acknowledges that he and Choti Anu cannot imagine a day without her.

Bapuji will make a surprise return the next morning and will disclose how he wanted to come back a day earlier to bid farewell to Anupama but was unable to do so. He will later visit Kapadia mansion to meet Anuj, offering his apologies for not arriving sooner. Bapuji will then express concern about Choti Anu’s health, prompting Anuj to admit that he is struggling to handle her.

Further, Choti Anu’s curiosity about Anupama persists. Kavya informs her that Anupamaa is currently at the gurukul due to an ongoing event. Taking on the responsibility, Kavya looks after Choti Anu’s needs and ensures she is well fed. This prompts Vanraj and Bapuji to approach Anuj and suggest sending Choti Anu to the Shah house, emphasizing the importance of a maternal figure in her life. They believe that spending time with Meenu and Pari will contribute to Choti Anu’s emotional healing.

In the upcoming episodes, Anupama will return to the Kapadia house to be with Choti Anu, leaving Malti Devi infuriated. Malti Devi will make a vow to destroy Anupama’s life.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa show has achieved tremendous success and currently holds the top position in the TRP ratings. Leading actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and other talented individuals play significant roles in the show.