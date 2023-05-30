Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey Reacts To Paras Kalnawant's Claims, Says 'I Do Not Interact...' | Exclusive

Former Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat left everyone shocked recently when he claimed that a number of actors want to quit the Rupali Ganguly-led show. Even though Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra dismissed his claims, Kalnawat then went on to claim that he has screenshots of his former co-stars telling him that they want to leave Anupamaa.

Following the claims, News18 Showsha reached out to Sudhanshu Pandey for a comment. Although he refuse to address the claims, he did call Paras a ‘bright young boy.’ “I have nothing to say about this. If he is saying something then you should ask him. He is a bright young boy," he said. “I only met him once on his birthday. I don’t interact much with younger boys," Sudhanshu, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, added.

Paras Kalnawat used to play the role of Samar Shah in Anupamaa. However, his contract was terminated in July 2022 after he allegedly signed the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 without informing the makers. “We as a production house won’t entertain breach of contract. We have terminated his services as an actor with immediate effect. We wish him all the best for his future endeavors," the show’s producer Rajan Shahi had said in a statement. Back then, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Paras called his termination a ‘PR tactic’.

Later, Sudhanshu also told us that he had no idea about Paras’ termination unless he read it on social media. “It’s nobody’s fault. Everybody has their own sensibilities and understanding of doing things. Later, when we’ve realised that you know it may not have been the best thing that you have done. But once you’ve made a choice, you’ve got to stick to it, that’s how it is right now," he had said.

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows which has been ruling the TRP charts for years now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanhu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Nidhi Shah among others in key roles.