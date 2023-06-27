Anupamaa To Cancel Her US Plan? Here's The Truth

Star Plus’s popular show Anupamaa has garnered a massive fanbase due to its gripping storyline centred around Anupamaa’s tumultuous life. With Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the lead roles, the show consistently captivates viewers and maintains a strong presence on social media. According to a new promo shared by Star Plus on its Instagram handle, the Shah family will unite to depict Anupamaa’s life story through a mesmerising dance performance in today’s episode.

Watch the promo here:

As per a report in Telly Chakkar, Maya meets with a tragic road accident and is declared dead. Although the specifics of the incident are yet to be disclosed, this unfortunate event may hinder Anupamaa’s plans to go to the USA, as she may choose to stay behind and care for Choti Anupamaa and Anuj.

Previous reports by the portal stated that Maya’s mental stability will be compromised when Anupamaa returns to the Kapadia mansion for her second farewell party. She might harm Anupamaa in a fit of rage by attempting to stab her with a knife. However, Anuj intervenes just in time and decides to have Maya admitted to a mental institution for treatment.

The current plot revolves around Anupamaa’s farewell party at the Shah mansion. Earlier episodes of the daily soap showcased that Anupamaa received invitations from both the Shah and Kapadia families, leading to jealousy from Maya due to Anuj’s excitement. Meanwhile, Baa and the entire household prepare for a grand celebration in honour of the lead actress.

The upcoming three-year leap in the show has piqued the interest of viewers, as they eagerly anticipate the makers’ plans for Anupamaa and Anuj’s love story. The storyline has been brimming with drama ever since Anupamaa joined Gurukul. Will Anupamaa go and settle in the US alone? Stay tuned to find out.