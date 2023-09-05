Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Nishi And Ashlesha Savant Bring Back Gangnam Style Trend With Desi Twist

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, recently marked a significant milestone by completing 1,000 successful episodes. The beloved daily soap has been delighting viewers for over three years and has managed to keep them glued to their screens. The off-screen camaraderie among the show’s cast members has forged strong bonds beyond their on-screen characters which has been evident on social media. On Monday, Nishi Saxena, who plays Dimpy in Anupamaa, shared a dance video featuring herself alongside Rupali Ganguly and Ashlesha Savant, who portrays Barkha in the show.

In the video, the trio can be seen dancing to the beats of the iconic song Gangnam Style. Rupali Ganguly, Nishi Saxena, and Ashlesha Savant, all three of them were having fun shaking their legs together. It seems that they were enjoying themselves to the fullest while grooving on “Desi Gangnam". Talking about their outfits, the co-stars opted for ethnic attires. Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Ashlesha Savant aka Barkha donned elegant saree while Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy wore pink anarkali.

Accompanying the video, Nishi Saxena captioned the post that read, “Desi Gangnam. Special thanks to Viraj Kapoor for recording this."

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, fans flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emoticons. The social media users applauded the trio for their performance and showered love on them.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Haye, the hottest ladies on the dance floor and especially our Rupali Ganguly, aapke steps and especially expressions and your energy, everything is (with a fire and red heart emoji)," while another commented, “Sareewala Desi Gangnam style, seems like you three enjoyed a lot while doing this."

“Wow, you’ve given us the Monday vibes our lovely Rupali Ganguly, stay happy always," a user wrote.

An Instagram user commented, “Also not to forget Rupali Ganguly, you’re looking so gorgeous and especially our prettiest and most precious smile aww."

On Anupamaa’s 1000 successful episodes, a grand celebration took place on the set, where the entire cast and crew, as well as the producer and his mother, gathered to congratulate each other on this remarkable achievement. The festivities included a cake-cutting ceremony, which filled the makers and actors with immense joy due to the show’s tremendous success.

In an interview with Tellychakkar, Rupali Ganguly expressed her happiness about the show completing 1000 episodes and her character saying, “Yes I live as Anupamaa as we actors live in our characters for almost 12-14 hours so the show has a deep impact on me and my life. I wish I was like Anupamaa but there are times when my Rupali comes out whenever I get really angry. While Rupali comes out with all her respective flaws, Anupamaa with all her imperfections still remains perfect.”

Anupamaa is among the most popular daily soap which has garnered a huge fan following. Along with Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne and more in pivotal roles. Anupamaa’s shocking twists and turns have hooked a massive number of viewers and it also ranks number one on most of TRP reports. The daily soap airs every day at 10 p.m. on Star Plus.