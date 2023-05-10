Archana Gautam BLASTS Trolls Claiming She's In Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 ‘To Make People Laugh’

Model-turned-politician Archana Gautam became a household name after she recently participated in Bigg Boss 16. While she emerged as one of the finalists on Salman Khan’s show, she is now preparing for her upcoming project - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is a stunt-based reality. Despite her achievements, Archana has been facing criticism from a section of Internet users who believe that she has been selected for Rohit Shetty’s show only because of her entertainment value.

In a recent interview, Archana addressed the trolling and gave a befitting reply to those who attack her on social media. “There are weird people in the world who feel that I’ve been brought on the show just for the sake of entertainment and to make people laugh,” she told E-Times and added, “I want to tell them, ‘Main kya cartoon dikhti hoon? Joh Mujhe hasne ke liye show main laayenge,’ this is their big misunderstanding and I am soon going to clear this.”

Archana further mentioned that she is capable of providing entertainment and is also strong enough to tackle any challenge. She shared that she plans to prove this by performing all the stunts in KKK 12. Archana went on to say that she will not only make people laugh but will also handle physical tasks with ease.

Archana Gautam also revealed that she used to be greatly impacted by trolls, but she has now learned to ignore them. “These comments used to initially hurt me a lot and I would get depressed. Main sadamein mein chali jaati thi (causing me to become upset and depressed) but someone made me understand that I should stop reading comments,” she said. She also learned that some trolls create fake accounts to spread negativity, and therefore, she has stopped paying attention to such remarks.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular reality show that revolves around stunts and dares, designed to push the limits of the participants and test their courage. The tasks featured in the show are thrilling and scary enough to give you goosebumps. The list of confirmed participants for the 13th season of the show includes Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Archana Gautam, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Arjit Taneja, Soundous Mufakir, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and Dino James.

Several reports have claimed that the program will begin airing on Colors at 9:30 pm on July 17th, but no official announcement has been made by the channel regarding the contestants or the premiere date yet.