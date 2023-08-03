Archana Gautam Breaks Silence On Comparison With Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2 is eyeing a grand finale soon. The controversial reality show is currently ruling the TRP charts, entertaining the masses with its umpteen fights, drama, and challenging tasks between the contestants. With the grand finale just around the corner, the contestants are gearing up for a neck-to-neck competition to win the coveted trophy. Out of the participants, social media influencer Manisha Rani has earned a soft spot in the hearts of fans for her stint inside the BB House. Fans have also claimed that her bubbly and feisty personality bears a striking resemblance to former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam. Now, Archana has finally reacted to the comparison.

In an interaction with Free Press Journal, Archana Gautam was quizzed about her thoughts on the constant comparison with Manisha Rani. In her reply, Archana heaped praise on Manisha, indicating that the comparisons did not bother her. Calling her a “very nice girl” the actress-politician added that Manisha was putting her best foot forward, giving her “100 percent” to win the show. Archana also acknowledged that Manisha was a great entertainer, who possessed the capability of making people laugh.

“Logon ko hasane ke liye woh kabhi cartoon, toh kabhi joker, kabhi ek chulbuli ladki, toh kabhi bhoot banjati hai aur yeh cheezein achi hain. (She has the ability to make people laugh; sometimes, she becomes a cartoon, other times, a joker, or a playful girl, and at times, she even transforms into a ghost. These things are delightful)" said Archana Gautam. The two other participants, whom Archana believed were doing a good job to survive in Bigg Boss OTT 2 were YouTuber Abhiskek Malhan and Elvish Yadav.

In one of the latest episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia faced eviction. On the day the results were announced, Manisha won with more votes and evaded eviction while Ashika had to walk out of the BB House.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam is currently facing her fears in Rohit Shetty-led Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Not long ago, she got embroiled in a petty fight with co-contestant Daisy Shah when the latter passed a remark about one of Archana’s behavioural traits. Archana was not someone to remain silent. According to reports she warned Daisy against passing any further derogatory comments and even took the issue to social media.