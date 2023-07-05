Archana Gautam Mobbed By Fans At Airport As She Returns From Khatron Ke Khiladi Shoot In Cape Town

Archana Gautam was mobbed by fans as she arrived at the airport following her participation in the popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She was in Cape Town for the shooting of the same. The enthusiastic fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite contestant, causing a frenzy and a chaotic scene at the airport.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Archana making her way out of the crowd along with obliging fans with selfies. Fans have surrounded her for selfies. The actress is trying to reach her car. Supporters cheered, clicked photographs, and shouted words of encouragement, showcasing their unwavering admiration for the popular television personality. Archana Gautam remained composed and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support. Social media platforms were soon flooded with videos and pictures. Fans expressed their joy in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Our girl is back.” Another wrote, “Maybe archana ya shiv me se koi jeeta hai.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, a promo was released by makers in which Archana Gautam can be seen taunting Shiv Thakare. The promo starts with Archana looking at Shiv performing tasks and comments, “Beizzati bahut ho gayi, Aage badge hai.” She then joked and added, “BiggBoss samjh liya kya.”

This year, Khatron Ke Khiladi promises to test the limits of its brave contestants and reports suggest that a diverse lineup of celebrities will participate in the show. The constant list of the stunt-based reality show features Anjum Fakih, Soundous Mufakir, Daisy Shah, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Bose Roy, Archana Gautam, Rashmeet Kaur, Shiv Thakare, Nyrraa M Banerji, Dino James, Aishwarya Sharma,and Anjali Anand. Shalin Bhanot was also offered the show during Bigg Boss 16’s finale week. However, he rejected it because of his fears of creepy crawlies.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will begin airing from 15th July onwards every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 PM only on Colors.