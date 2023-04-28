Bigg Boss 16's Archana Reacts As Her ‘Age Is Doesn’t The Matter’ Take Gets Yashraj Mukhate's ROFL Twist

Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for creating new funky tracks inspired by catchy dialogues or statements by celebs, is back with a new edit. He has created a song from Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam’s statement, “age is doesn’t the matter." Archana said this during an interview earlier this year, and videos of the same had gone viral on social media.

Yashraj saw it as an opportunity to compose a fun reel. He captioned the clip, “AGE IS DOESN’T THE MATTER guys. The featuring is Archana Gautam." Archana took notice of the reel and thanked him for this fun composition. She commented, “OMG, mera ek sapna pura hua aaj, superb, socha nahi tha ki ispe remix banega (my dream has come true today, never thought there could be a remix on this). Thank you so much, Yashraj Mukhate. Bhut acha laga mujhe, aapne eska song bana diya (really loved that you have created this into a song) wow."

Later, the model-turned-politician also shared the video on her Instagram handle. Tina Dutta, who was Archana’s fellow competitor on Bigg Boss 16 also commented, “Archana is the best (red heart emojis)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Gautam (@archanagautamm)

As per Yashraj, the moment he heard Archana Gautam’s statement on YouTube, he knew it has to be made into a song. After all, he “immediately found the rhythm in it.” The Internet sensation was quoted as saying by India Forums: “I saw this interview of Archana on YouTube, and the moment she said this line, I immediately found the rhythm in it and spontaneously made a beat to it. It was so much fun making this track!"

Yashraj Mukhate’s quirky compositions went viral during the COVID lockdown when he gave a fun twist to this dialogue from the TV series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya - Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. Later, he also made a reel on Shehnaaz Gill’s famous comment from Bigg Boss 13 – Sadda Kutta and Such a boring day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam has played several cameo roles in Bollywood films, such as Great Grand Masti, and Haseena Parkar, among others. She rose to fame with the last season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss and is currently seen on the show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull on Colors TV.

