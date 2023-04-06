Archana Gautam Wants To Be An 'Entertaining Star', Bigg Boss 16 Fame Answers If She Will Quit Politics

Model-turned-politician Archana Gautam became a household name when she participated in Bigg Boss 16 earlier this year. She emerged as one of the finalists of Salman Khan’s show. Considering her success in the entertainment industry, is Archana planning to quit politics now? In a recent interview, She answered the same and clarified that she sees herself as a politician in the long term.

Archana mentioned that even though she wants to be an ‘entertaining star’ currently, in the long run, she wants to be a politician who works for the betterment of girls and women. “I have risen from an underprivileged background, and I want to become exemplary for girls in that segment who see me as their idol,” Archana told E-Times and added, “Though I strongly feel more young people, and especially girls, should join politics.”

However, Archana also mentioned that she has ‘no time for politics currently’ because of other commitments in the entertainment industry. “My party understands my commitments and has given me time off from my political duties. I am bound by contract towards entertainment projects right now and since viewers have appreciated me for that, I must appease them for now,” she shared.

During the interaction, Archana was also asked if her behaviour in Bigg Boss 16 damaged her ‘political image’. To this, the model argued that she does not fear it because she ‘speaks her mind’. Gautam further stated that “people like honest netas and meini logon ko sachai hi dikhae thi in the show".

Archana concluded by taking a dig at the Mandali and told the entertainment portal, “At least, I was not scheming like the so called mandali and MC Stan who befriended Abdu (Rozik), played the sympathy card to attract his followers on the show and outside the BB house he is now fighting with Abdu.”

