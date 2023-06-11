Archana Puran Singh Trolls Kapil Sharma For His Punjabi Accented English, Chris Gayle In Splits

The Kapil Sharma Show always entertains fans a lot with their jokes. However, sometimes they even pull each other legs in front of other celebrities which leaves everyone in splits. Just like this one when Archana Puran Singh made fun of Kapil Sharma’s English.

During a recent episode cricketers Chris Gayle and Brett Lee were invited. They were having a lot of fun time when Kapil said, “People of USA if I will come to USA and I will suddenly start speaking in Australian accent or in West Indies accent don’t be scared or don’t be surprised because now I have very special guest from West Indies and Australia.” Interrupting him in between, Archana Puran Singh said, “But yeah your English in Punjabi accent will always remain…’ Hearing this all laughed.

Watch the video here:

Pinkvilla mentioned that in July Kapil and his team will be in the US touring six cities, and in August they will be in the UK covering two cities. So Kapil will be shooting for the last few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show till around mid-June, and it will be on air till the beginning of July. After which the show will go on a short break. Krushna Abhishek will not be traveling with them for now due to other work commitments. He said, “There is no issue. I have other commitments will be going later on the tour.” The report also mentions that Kapil Sharma and his team will be performing live in New Jersey on July 15.

The show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge. The Kapil Sharma Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.