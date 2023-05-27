Are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Co-Stars Vihan Verma And Sneha Bhawsar Dating?

Looks like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Vihan Verma and Sneha Bhawsar have found love off-screen. According to a report by a news portal, the duo is reportedly dating and spending quality time together. Their connection ignited on the show’s set, and they instantly hit it off. In the series, Vihan portrays the character of Mohit, while Sneha brings life to the role of Karishma Chavan. The on-screen chemistry between the two has also received appreciation from the audience, adding another layer of excitement to their real-life romance.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, an inside source, reportedly close to the actors, has shared delightful insights about the budding romance between Vihan V Verma and Sneha Bhawsar. “They (Vihaan and Sneha) spend all their time together on sets, from eating together to coming and going back together. Even after shoot, they are together,” the news portal quoted their source. The reports also stated that their friends are overjoyed to witness their happiness as a couple.

However, when the portal tried contacting Sneha Bhawsar to ask about her bond with co-star Vihan Verma, she stated that “they are just good friends." As of now, Vihan has not provided any comments regarding the matter. However, their Instagram profiles tell a different story, as they are adorned with numerous candid pictures capturing their moments together. While their social media presence might suggest a deeper connection, it remains to be seen whether their friendship evolves into something more.

Meanwhile, after an impressive run for over two years, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for a significant leap, which will mark a turning point for the popular series. Reports suggest that the lead actors, including Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora, and Ayesha Singh, are preparing to bid farewell to their beloved characters. According to India Forums, the actors might conclude their shooting for the show’s final episode on June 15, although no official confirmation has been made regarding this development. As fans eagerly await further updates, the anticipated leap promises to bring new twists and turns to the storyline.