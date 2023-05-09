Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's Arjit Taneja Has A Crush On His First Co-Star Mrunal Thakur?

Actor Arjit Taneja occupied a spot on the list of trends after he revealed his newfound crush. It is none other than his first co-star Mrunal Thakur. During his recent appearance on Siddharth Kannan’s chat show, Arjit candidly admitted to having a crush on Mrunal, much to the surprise and delight of fans. Arjit made the confession about his crush when he was asked about his favourite co-star. The actor was given three choices, Mrunal being one of them, and without wasting a second, he chose her, stating: “Because she is my first co-star and we have shared out first show together.” Siddharth asks, “Kabhi crush raha hai unpe (did you ever have crush on her)?” To this, the actor replies: “Nahi yaar, hum dost hai abhi (no, we are friends now)” and adds: “Kya purani baat kr rhe (why are we talking about old days)” while laughing. When asked to confirm that he indeed had a crush on Mrunal at one point, the actor giggles and replies: “Nahi, ab hai (not then but now I have a crush on her).”

Watch the aforementioned bit of the interview here:

Arjit Taneja appeared on the talk show ahead of his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. This talented actor is all set to showcase his daredevil side on the hit stunt-based reality show. Arjit has been a familiar face on TV since his debut in the popular reality show Splitsvilla 6. With his charming persona and acting talent, he quickly caught the attention of viewers and industry insiders alike. After Splitsvilla, Arjit landed a small role in soap opera Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do before he got his breakthrough in Kumkum Bhagya, where he starred alongside Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

In his acting career, Arjit Taneja has featured in a number of TV shows such as Bahu Begum, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Banni Chow Home Delivery.

He has been confirmed as one of the participants on Rohit Shetty’s hit reality show. In an interview with TellyChakkar, he shared how he has been preparing for Khatron Ke Khiladi. He told Siddharth Kannan: “I am doing everything that I can, physically I am increasing my strength and stamina, and mentally, no amount of preparation can really live up to what will happen, because you can’t really mentally prepare for standing on the top of a building and trying to jump to another building but let’s see how it goes.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 will premiere on Colors TV by the end of June, as per media reports.

