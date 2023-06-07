Arjun Bijlani On His Upcoming Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti: 'It's A Fascinating Story'

Arjun Bijlani, known for his charismatic performances, is all set to enthral the audience once again with his upcoming show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. Set in Varanasi, this show is a captivating love story that presents a contemporary interpretation of the Shiv-Shakti dynamic. Arjun will be seen portraying the role of Shiv, a 30-year-old neurosurgeon, while actress and model, Nikki Sharma will take on the character of Shakti. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Arjun Bijlani opened up about his character Shiv and the modern take on the eternal love story of Shiv-Shakti.

“I had to say yes to the show immediately simply because of the character I am going to play. It is very different from what I have played in the past. It is truly a fascinating story, unique and full of twists that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. I personally love the way Shiv’s character has been written. Shiv is a well-defined yet challenging character with several different shades. He is a 30-year-old neurosurgeon and his life has taken a complete 360-degree turn after a major event in his life," he said.

Arjun Bijlani kick-started the show’s journey by paying a visit to Mumbai’s renowned Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple. Reflecting on this experience, he thinks that it is important to seek blessings from Bappa before embarking on something new. “To be honest, I am quite excited about working with Zee TV for the first time on a fiction show. I just hope I do justice to my character as well as the story," the actor said.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, this captivating saga delves into the transformative power of love as Shakti embarks on a mission to mend the shattered soul of Shiv. Amidst a labyrinth of emotions, their shared journey towards solace and empowerment becomes the essence of this compelling narrative. The show also marks Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma’s first collaboration. Produced by Studio LSD Productions, the eagerly anticipated daily soap is set to premiere on Zee TV. The date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani has appeared in several television shows such as Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, and many more. Recently, he made a notable guest appearance in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and is set to make a cameo in the upcoming film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as a finalist, displaying his dancing skills alongside his acting prowess. Currently, Arjun is co-hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4, alongside Sunny Leone.