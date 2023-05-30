Arjun Bijlani Seeks Bappa’s Blessings For His New Show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti

Arjun Bijlani paid a visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. The actor sought the blessings of Bappa for his upcoming serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. The actor was accompanied by the upcoming show’s producer, Prateek Sharma of Studio LSD. Sharing glimpses of the temple visit online, the actor urged his fans to show their support and make the serial a success. “Hey, friends! Just wanted to update you all that I visited the Siddhivinayak temple yesterday to seek blessings for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti,’ which begins shooting tomorrow in the holy city of Banaras! As always, I need your love and blessings to make this project a success, so please keep me in your prayers! Thank you all for your support,” Arjun wrote in an Instagram post.

Soon after the post surfaced online, Arjun’s fans rallied to the comment section, sharing their wishes for the upcoming project. Fellow actors and friends also dropped their messages for the actor. Actress Nia Sharma expressed her joy, commenting, “Many congratulations," while Surbhi Chandna wrote, “Best wishes JUNNN.”

Actor Rajniesh Duggall commented, “All the best AB, always!!"

The outpouring of love and support from fans and industry colleagues has added to the excitement around the upcoming show.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti is reported to be a spinoff of the popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which stars Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy. There are rumours that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actress Ayesha Singh was contacted to portray the female lead opposite Arjun. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. While details about the plot of the show remain under wrap, the makers have begun shooting for the project in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Arjun Bijlani has been known for his appearances in serials like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Left Right Left, and Miley Jab Hum Tum among others. Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti will also mark the return of Arjun to full-fledged fiction after nearly four years. The actor, who was last seen in Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan in 2019 had been busy with hosting duties on various reality shows.