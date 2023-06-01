Arjun Bijlani's First Look From Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti Leaked

Arjun Bijlani has left no stone unturned in seeking divine blessings for his new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti. After paying a visit to Siddhivinayak Temple, Arjun has now arrived in the holy city of Varanasi to shoot a promo for his upcoming series. But that’s not all! The internet is abuzz with excitement as a special sneak peek of Arjun’s first look has been leaked, sending his fans into a frenzy of anticipation. The leaked video shows the dashing star taking a dip in the waters of Ganga while shooting for his upcoming show.

In fact, the actor was happy to commence shooting for his upcoming project on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. In the Instagram post, Arjun wrote, “Hey, guys! I’m so excited to share with you all that we just shot the first scene of my new show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti!! And can you believe it - we got to do it on the auspicious day of Ganga Dushera! Not only that, but it was also a Tuesday - my lucky day."

Despite the scorching heat during the shoot, Arjun Bijlani mentioned that the energy and the chants of Har Har Mahadev infused the entire team with strength and determination.

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti is reportedly a spinoff of the popular series Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, starring Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy in the lead roles. While there are rumours that Ayesha Singh, known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, has been approached to play the female lead opposite Arjun, there has been no official confirmation yet. Fans eagerly await the show’s premiere on Zee TV.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Arjun’s comeback to the small screen, and the announcement of his new show has created a wave of excitement among his loyal fan base. Social media platforms have been abuzz with discussions about Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti, with fans eagerly speculating about the plot and eagerly awaiting its premiere.