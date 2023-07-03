Arvind Vaidya Aka Bapuji Reveals The Reason Behind His Absence From Anupamaa

The absence of Arvind Vaidya, who portrays the role of Bapuji on Anupamaa, has created quite a stair among the fans. The actor has been missing from the show for quite some time now even as the current plot focuses on the entire caste. Reportedly, the actor has not been seen on sets for almost a month. Now, Arvind has addressed the speculation are his absence from recent episodes. In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that he is on vacation in the US with his family. “My son lives with his family in Atlanta, and I had applied for leave in January itself and booked our tickets. My wife and I left for the US on June 4, and at that time, this track had not been planned. I had shot for my episodes and left," the actor told the portal. Arvind added that he will return from the US in the first week of July, and will resume working on Anupamaa soon after.

Further, Arvind Vaidya told the portal that he is missing being on sets, especially at a time when an important track is going on. “But I really couldn’t do anything because this trip was planned much in advance,” he added.

As per the current track on the show, Anupama is leaving for the US to take charge of a dance academy there. The Shah family gave her a farewell party where all the members were present, but Babuji (Arvind Vaidya) was missing because of his tour.

Elaborating on his experience abroad, Arvind Vaidya said, “When people here got to know that I had come to visit my son, they invited me to some public functions. I was happy to meet them, and I am also enjoying with my family and grandchildren."

Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Production, Anupamaa went on air on July 13, 2020. Apart from Arvind Vaidya, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Muskaan Bamne, Nidhi Shah, and others in key parts. The show is loosely based on the Bengali series Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha.