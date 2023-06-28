CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mona SinghBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » entertainment » Television » As Ishqbaaz Turns 7, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta And Kunal Jaisingh Can't Keep Calm
2-MIN READ

As Ishqbaaz Turns 7, Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta And Kunal Jaisingh Can't Keep Calm

Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 17:18 IST

Mumbai, India

urbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta’s jodi became a hit among fans. (Credits: Instagram)

urbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta’s jodi became a hit among fans. (Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh expressed gratitude to their fans on the 7th anniversary of their show Ishqbaaz.

Ishqbaaaz actors Surbhi Chandna, Nakuul Mehta, and Kunal Jaisingh celebrated a remarkable milestone as their show completed 7 years on television. The show captured the hearts of millions with its captivating storyline and stellar cast. The undeniable chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, who portrayed the beloved characters of Anika and Shivaay, became an instant hit among fans. To mark the occasion, both Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta shared their thoughts and gratitude to their dedicated fan base.

Dropping a behind-the-scene glimpse from the show, Surbhi wrote, “Aaj Kya Special Hai? 7 Years to iconic Ishqbaaaz! Time Truly Flies. Cherish all the memories and people I met on this beautiful journey. Nothing can come close to the experience I experienced while being a part of IB. Every day on set was approached with so much excitement."

Upon seeing the post, Nakuul Mehta commented, “Saaat saal ho gaye, itni jaldi (Seven years have passed so quickly)." Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh, former co-stars from the show, also expressed their gratitude in the comments.

Nakuul Mehta also shared a video compilation of cherished memories and significant scenes from Ishqbaaaz. He also included the love song Ohh Jaana, which became an instant hit among fans. Nakuul captioned his post, “7 years of Ishqbaaaz today. An incredible journey with some incredible people and the most fantastical audiences ever. How does one even make sense of this love?"

Kunal Jaisingh, who played the character of Omkara Singh Oberoi, didn’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the show. He shared a video featuring his character’s various looks throughout the series. Kunal’s caption reflected on the journey of Ishqbaaaz, expressing gratitude towards everyone involved in making the show a success. He acknowledged the creative team, production crew, and his fellow cast members, and referred to them as family. Kunal stated, “Ishqbaaaz was not just a show; it was an ERA!!!"

The fans of Ishqbaaz flooded the comments sections of the actors’ posts, expressing their love and admiration for the show and its remarkable run. The seven-year milestone served as a testament to the enduring popularity and impact of Ishqbaaaz, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of its viewers.

The show revolved around the strong bond between three brothers and how nothing could ever break that bond.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
Tags:
  1. news18-discover
  2. ishqbaaaz
first published:June 28, 2023, 17:18 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 17:18 IST