Avinash Sachdev Celebrated Friendship Day With Falaq Naazz Post Bigg Boss OTT 2 Eviction

The buzz surrounding Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reached a fever pitch, but amidst the drama and suspense, it’s the heartwarming friendship between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz that’s grabbing the headlines. The duo, who have been captivating viewers with their on-screen chemistry, recently added a new chapter to their bond by celebrating Friendship Day in a grand style, joined by Jad Hadid.

The celebration, captured on video, provides a glimpse into the camaraderie that has blossomed amidst the chaos of the Bigg Boss house. The video kicks off with the trio of Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid, surrounded by Falaq’s family and friends. The friendship day celebrations include a cake-cutting moment, where Falaq, Avinash, Jad Hadid, and her brother Sheezan Khan come together. The video showcases snippets of Falaq’s cherished moments with her loved ones, capturing her radiant smiles and playful poses with her brother and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhay Bhadoriya (@abhay_bhadoriya18)

Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Avinash Sachdev offered fans a glimpse into his heartwarming reunion with Falaq Naazz, sharing, “Yes, I met Falaq yesterday. In fact, Jad and I both were invited for dinner at her place. We met yesterday and had dinner with her extended family."

The bond between Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz grew remarkably strong during their time on the reality show. Their mutual affection was evident as they openly expressed their fondness for each other during the course of the series. Avinash’s heartfelt proposal to Falaq touched hearts, though she gently reassured him that while she valued their connection, she believed in letting their friendship naturally evolve and refraining from rushing into any decisions.

While discussing the same during a conversation with News18, Avinash delved into the prospects of their relationship’s future. The actor shared that their priority now is to support and spend time with their families. He acknowledged the challenges they face, particularly the need to address past issues with their loved ones. Despite the uncertainties, he affirmed that their bond remains strong and unchanging. Their approach to their relationship is organic and guided by the belief that whatever transpires will ultimately be in their best interest.

Speaking of the show Bigg Boss OTT 2, the recent eviction of contestants Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev has shifted the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house. As the show continues, the spotlight now shines on the remaining participants: Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar.